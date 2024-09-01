Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after buying an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

