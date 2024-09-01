Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 11,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.