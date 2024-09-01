Jet Protocol Price Down 83.2% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 125% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 83.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $306,000.37 and approximately $1,367.74 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.13 or 1.00287882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00021998 USD and is up 214.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,042.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

