JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

