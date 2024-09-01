Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

