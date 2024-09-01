Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,051,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.93. 168,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,919. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

