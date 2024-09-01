JPL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

