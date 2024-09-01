JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 5th

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1944 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

