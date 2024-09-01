Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile
