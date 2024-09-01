JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price to $19.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Shares of LI stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.