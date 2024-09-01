JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
