JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.