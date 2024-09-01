JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 5th

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1506 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.