JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 5th

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1506 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

