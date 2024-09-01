JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

