JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1,535.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.94 during trading hours on Friday. 437,048 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

