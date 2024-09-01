JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (JMST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
