Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Judges Scientific from £120 ($158.25) to £124 ($163.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Judges Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %
Insider Activity at Judges Scientific
In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($139.93), for a total value of £116,721 ($153,924.57). 21.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
