Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,237,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 1,953,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,457.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

Shares of JVTSF remained flat at $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.