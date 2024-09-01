Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) One Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,540.63 or 0.04341687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $400.92 million and $1.59 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,890.47319231. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,541.38100124 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,477,135.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

