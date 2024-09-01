KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

