Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35% Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.92 $47.50 million $0.26 100.31 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -2.66

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 3 1 2.83 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 56.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

