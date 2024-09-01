KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of KLA by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 3.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $819.43 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $803.10 and its 200 day moving average is $747.34. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.