KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 4.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $50,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in KLA by 26.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 35,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $23.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $819.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $803.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

