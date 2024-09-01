Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after buying an additional 220,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

