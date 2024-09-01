Klingman & Associates LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a current ratio of 89.36.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

