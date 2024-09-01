Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $9.50 Million in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 1.36% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 249,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 185,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.92 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

