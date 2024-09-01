Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 720 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,807. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

