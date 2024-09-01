KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.