KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

KORU Medical Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 48,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.27. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.