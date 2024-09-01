Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.22.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $195.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 118,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.