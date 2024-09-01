L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.4 days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of LBGUF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $50.76.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
