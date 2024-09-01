La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRHC opened at $0.98 on Friday. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.79%.

La Rosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.