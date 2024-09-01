La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRHC opened at $0.98 on Friday. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.79%.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

