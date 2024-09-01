Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 1,764 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

