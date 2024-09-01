Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 111,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

