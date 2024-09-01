Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.02.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

