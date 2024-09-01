Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,979,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $11,936,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.