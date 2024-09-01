Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

