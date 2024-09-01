Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

