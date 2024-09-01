Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSB remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,369. Lakeshore Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Lakeshore Biopharma alerts:

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.