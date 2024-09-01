Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $64,175,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $182.56. 333,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

