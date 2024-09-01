LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 25,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,404. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.76.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

