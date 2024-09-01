Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Increased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 51,666.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up 0.9% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,506,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,023,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,831. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

