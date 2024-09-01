Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,238 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

GEV stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

