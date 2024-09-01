Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $984.92 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $953.28. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

