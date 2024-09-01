Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $984,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $212.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.