Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.