Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $297.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $309.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $2,228,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.