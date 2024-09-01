Legacy Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $246.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

