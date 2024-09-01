Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

