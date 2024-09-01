Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,968 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

