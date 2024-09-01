Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $565.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

